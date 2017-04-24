Deccan Cements Q4 PAT seen up 3.8% to Rs 10 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Deccan Cements to report net profit at 10 crore up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 10.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 160 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 20.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 20 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.