App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 13, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BGR Energy net profit down 89% at Rs 1 cr in Jul-Sep qtr

BGR Energy Systems today reported 89 percent drop in its standalone net profit to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, due to lower revenues.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BGR Energy Systems today reported 89 percent drop in its standalone net profit to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit was Rs 10.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, BGR Energy Systems Ltd said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, it total income declined to Rs 517.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 837.50 crore a year ago.

Its income from construction and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracts dropped to Rs 457.01 crore in the quarter from Rs 779.30 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit in April-September was also down at Rs 10.99 crore from Rs 19.36 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total income in the first half also dropped to Rs 1,417.62 crore from Rs 1,688.90 crore.

tags #Companies #earnings #Results

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.