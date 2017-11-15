BGR Energy net profit down 89% at Rs 1 cr in Jul-Sep qtr

BGR Energy Systems today reported 89 percent drop in its standalone net profit to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit was Rs 10.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, BGR Energy Systems Ltd said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, it total income declined to Rs 517.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 837.50 crore a year ago.

Its income from construction and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracts dropped to Rs 457.01 crore in the quarter from Rs 779.30 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit in April-September was also down at Rs 10.99 crore from Rs 19.36 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total income in the first half also dropped to Rs 1,417.62 crore from Rs 1,688.90 crore.