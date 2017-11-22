Virgin Hyperloop One exclusive: Special interaction with Sr VP, Nick Earle

US based 'Virgin Hyperloop One' which recently saw investment from Richard Branson is conducting a feasibility study to bring Hyperloop technology to Karnataka. Company's Senior Vice President for Global Operations, Nick Earle told CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao that the feasibility report which is expected within six weeks will reveal which route in Karnataka will see the most advanced mode of transport.
