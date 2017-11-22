App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 22, 2017 10:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Virgin Hyperloop One exclusive: Special interaction with Sr VP, Nick Earle

US based 'Virgin Hyperloop One' which recently saw investment from Richard Branson is conducting a feasibility study to bring Hyperloop technology to Karnataka. Company's Senior Vice President for Global Operations, Nick Earle told CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao that the feasibility report which is expected within six weeks will reveal which route in Karnataka will see the most advanced mode of transport.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

US based 'Virgin Hyperloop One' which recently saw investment from Richard Branson is conducting a feasibility study to bring Hyperloop technology to Karnataka. Company's Senior Vice President for Global Operations, Nick Earle told CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao that the feasibility report which is expected within six weeks will reveal which route in Karnataka will see  the most advanced mode of transport.

Watch video for more…

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.