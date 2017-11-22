Over 160 real estate developers in Haryana sent notices by H-RERA

Over 160 real estate developers in Haryana have been sent notices by the interim Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-Rera) for having filed incomplete applications or for not holding valid licenses, said Dilbag Singh Sihag, executive director of Haryana RERA committee.

“These developers had been given 30 days time for completing their applications or were told that their licenses were not valid. We have sent notices to more than 160 developers. About 50 percent of these developers were once whose licenses were not valid,” he told Moneycontrol.

Out of the 160 developers, 24 builders were those whose cases had come up for hearing and had been given timelines to complete the formalities. “They had been told at the hearing that if they did not send in completed applications by the stipulated time, their applications would be rejected,” he said.

As for homebuyers, more than 300 complaints have been received by H-RERA so far. Majority of the complaints received so far are to do with the delay in possession and buyers been charged extra. “As many as nine complaints have been put on hearing, 43 are in process and 265 have been informed that the complaint filed is not in the prescribed format,” he said.

“Homebuyers have been informed that their complaints are incomplete or that certain documents have not been attached. Buyers also have to file a declaration that states that similar case is not on before any other authority or in court. In most cases, this is missing and buyers have been informed to furnish it or the shortcomings in their complaint application have been communicated to them,” he said.

Dates for nine hearings with homebuyers have been fixed until January 15, 2018, and 43 are in the process.

Homebuyers can email their complaints to officer.rera.hry@gmail.com.

Last week, Sihag had said that H-RERA had recovered Rs 1,170 crore in external development charges (EDC) from developers (which in Haryana is mandatory to get new projects registered under RERA) in three months time and that the authority is hoping that at least Rs 2,000 crore will be recovered from them as they fall in line.

He had also said that Haryana’s permanent regulatory authority is expected to be in place in a fortnight and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s portal may finally get operational by December 31 this year.