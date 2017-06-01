App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NLC divestment: Deutsche, I-Sec, IDFC in race for mandate to advise govt

The government intended to select up to four bankers for the transaction but with only three in the fray, all three could get selected.

NLC divestment: Deutsche, I-Sec, IDFC in race for mandate to advise govt

Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

Deutsche Equities, ICICI Securities and IDFC Bank are in the race to get the government’s mandate to advise it on the proposed sale of its shares in NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation). The government wants to sell shares equivalent to 15 percent of the state-owned company’s equity as part of its plan to divest its holding in public sector companies.

The government intended to select up to four bankers for the transaction but with only three in the fray, all three could get selected. The fee in any case is not likely to be anything but one rupee for each.

NLC’s equity comprises 1.52 billion shares. The government holds 89.32 percent stake in the coal mining and power generating company. At today’s market price of Rs. 107, sale of 15 percent of the company’s equity will fetch the government Rs. 2,453 crore.

The paid-up equity capital of the Chennai-headquartered public sector company was Rs 6,669 crore as on March 31, 2016. NLC has chalked out a Rs 8,948.12 crore capital expenditure plan for the ongoing financial year.

The government plans to raise Rs 72,500 crore through sale of its shares in various companies. It aims to achieve this by raising Rs 46,500 crore via minority stake sales, Rs 15,000 crore through strategic stake sales and Rs 11,000 crore from the listing of various public sector insurance companies. Total disinvestment proceeds during the current financial year so far amount to Rs 1,195.46 crore.

Besides NLC, the list of companies lined up for divestment of government holding through the stock market route includes Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Rural Electrification Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam and NHPC.

With names of NLC divestment advisors likely to be out today, only the selection of merchant bankers for Rail Vikas share sale will remain. That process is also underway.

tags #Business #Companies #NLC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.