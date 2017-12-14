Natco Pharma raises Rs 915 crore via QIP

Natco Pharma has raised Rs 915 crore through issue of securities to qualified institutional investors, according to a regulatory filing.

During its meeting on Thursday, the company's committee of directors decided to allocate 1 crore shares at issue price of Rs 915 apiece, Natco Pharma said.

The shares were allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP amounting to an issue size of Rs 915 crore, it added.

Specific details about utilisation of the proceeds were not disclosed.

Shares of the company surged 6.08 percent to close at Rs 1,020.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.