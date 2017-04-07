App
Apr 07, 2017 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Power arm commissions 10 mw solar plant in Gaya

Hindustan Power today said that its clean energy arm Hindustan Cleanenergy has commissioned a 10 mw solar plant at Shergati, Gaya in Bihar.

"The Clean energy arm of Hindustan Power commissioned a 10 mw solar plant at Shergati, Gaya in Bihar to power the cumulative solar capacity in Bihar to 100 mws," Hindustan Power said in statement.

The power purchase agreement for the 10 mw project has been signed with Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd.

