Hindustan Power arm commissions 10 mw solar plant in Gaya

Hindustan Power today said that its clean energy arm Hindustan Cleanenergy has commissioned a 10 mw solar plant at Shergati, Gaya in Bihar.

The power purchase agreement for the 10 mw project has been signed with Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd.