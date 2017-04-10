Eyeing 20% revenue growth in FY18; focus on high value products: Cords Cable

Naveen Sawhney, MD, Cords Cable in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about the business outlook going forward.

Sawhney said the company is on a growth path and was now focusing on higher margin value products and would see revenue growth of 20 percent at around Rs 370 crore in FY18. The growth for FY17 would be 13 percent over FY16?s Rs 280 crore, so around Rs 310 crore.

The margins too would improve going ahead due to focus on higher margin businesses, said Sawhney. For FY17 they would be around 10-11 percent margins.

He said the company has consciously reduced its exposure to the power sector to around 15-20 percent from the earlier 30 percent by FY18. It is moving towards newer spaces like hydro-carbons, industry sector, freight corridors, metros and develop special cables that required by the new industries.

He said the company does have surplus land mass but are not planning to sell them as of now.