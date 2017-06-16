Dr.Reddy's gets one USFDA observation for its Srikakulam formulation plant

Dr.Reddy’s on Friday said it has received Form 483 observation for its formulations plant in Srikakulam .

“The audit of our Formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) Unit 1, Andhra Pradesh, by the US FDA has been completed today,” Dr.Reddy’s said in a statement.

“We have been issued a Form 483 with one observation, which we are addressing,” the company added.

The company didn’t disclose the nature of these observations.

The announcement came after the market hours.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's dropped 0.81 percent to close at Rs.2677.10 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.06 percent to end at 31,056.40 points.