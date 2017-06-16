App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 16, 2017 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr.Reddy's gets one USFDA observation for its Srikakulam formulation plant

“We have been issued a Form 483 with one observation, which we are addressing,” the company said.

Dr.Reddy's gets one USFDA observation for its Srikakulam formulation plant

Dr.Reddy’s on Friday said it has received Form 483 observation for its formulations plant in  Srikakulam .

“The audit of our Formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) Unit 1, Andhra Pradesh, by the US FDA has been completed today,” Dr.Reddy’s said in a statement.

“We have been issued a Form 483 with one observation, which we are addressing,” the company added.

The company didn’t disclose the nature of these observations.

The announcement came after the market hours.

Shares of Dr.Reddy's dropped 0.81 percent to close at Rs.2677.10 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.06 percent to end at 31,056.40 points.

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.