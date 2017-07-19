App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 18, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India recorded maximum safety violation cases: Union Minister Jayant Sinha

National carrier Air India recorded the maximum cases of safety violations in the last three years, followed by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Air India recorded maximum safety violation cases: Union Minister Jayant Sinha

National carrier Air India recorded the maximum cases of safety violations in the last three years, followed by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Air India, along with its subsidiaries Air India Express and Alliance Air, registered 185 cases of violations where punitive measures were taken against the crew in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

These measures included a warning to personnel, de-rostering, corrective training and suspension of licences, he said in response to a question.

During the same period, Jet Airways recorded 154 instances where penalties were imposed on their crew and SpiceJet saw such 142 cases.

Market leader IndiGo recorded three cases during this period.

But over the years there has been a decline in such instances, the government said.

"There is a reducing trend in cases of safety violations in the last three year," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sinha said.

In the case of Air India, safety violations dropped by 80 per cent - from 103 cases in 2014 to 22 in 2016.

Jet Airways saw a drop of such cases from 54 in 2014 to 34 in 2016.

However, SpiceJet was an exception where instances of safety breach rose from 48 in 2014 to 69 in 2016.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.