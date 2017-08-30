Bird Group expresses interest in Air India's ground handling biz

Bird Group has shown interest in acquiring debt-laden Air India's ground handling business. The company has written a letter to the aviation ministry showing interest in investing in the national carrier, Civil Aviation Secretary RN Chaubey said Wednesday.

Ankur Bhatia-led Bird Group is interested only in the ground-handling arm of Air India, the company’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Earlier, IndiGo had expressed interest in taking over the carrier’s international operation.

Gurgaon-based Bird Group specialises in ground handling work at Indian Airports. The company, founded in 1971, runs hotels, and offers services like travel technology, aviation, hospitality, education and luxury retail.

Air India is reeling under debt of nearly Rs 52,000 crore. Of this, about Rs 28,000 crore is working capital debt and Rs 4,000 crore is interest. Despite receiving Rs 24,000 crore bailout package, the airline has failed to turn its fortune.

In June this year, the Cabinet had given an in-principle nod for strategic disinvestment of the state-run airline.

A group of ministers led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are expected to meet on Wednesday evening to discuss Air India’s divestment plan. The government is likely to divest Air India’s subsidiaries separately and hopes to complete the carrier’s disinvestment plan before the end of current year.