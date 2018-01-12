App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 12, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 250 MW thermal power unit in Bihar

Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, the project has two segments (units 8&9) of 250 MW each. Unit 9 is also in advanced stages of execution, and is expected to be commissioned shortly, a BHEL statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned a 250 MW thermal power unit at the Barauni Extension project of Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, the project has two segments (units 8&9) of 250 MW each. Unit 9 is also in advanced stages of execution, and is expected to be commissioned shortly, a BHEL statement said.

The project was awarded to BHEL on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) basis, including complete engineering, manufacturing and supply of equipment; erection & commissioning and civil works of all the plant utilities.

This project is being set up by BHEL on the ash dyke of old thermal units, which calls for special civil engineering for ground improvements. The utilisation of the unproductive ash dyke for this purpose also addresses the issue of land scarcity.

BHEL shares dropped 0.53 per cent to close at Rs 102.70 on BSE.

tags #BHEL #Bihar #Business #Companies #thermal power

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.