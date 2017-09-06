Ashok Leyland appoints ADK-Fortune as creative agency

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday appointed ADK-Fortune as its creative agency to take care of its brand campaigns in India.

ADK-Fortune in India is an equal partnership between Japan's Asatsu-DK and the British multinational communications firm, WPP group.

The account will be handled out of the agency's Gurgaon office, the agency said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Leyland Head (Marketing and Corporate Communication) Rajesh Mani said: "I am sure this partnership will be fruitful for the brand with the intent of increasing brand awareness, higher top of mind recall and overall market share."

With offices in Gurgaon and Bangalore, ADK-Fortune is already working for brands like HMSI, MRF Tyres, Mankind Pharma and Greenlam Industries, among others. ****** KOR Energy installs Grid Tied Rooftop Solar System in Varanasi * Solar power firm KOR Energy today said that it has installed a 100 KWp Grid Tied Rooftop Solar System at Delhi Public School (DPS), Chandauli Mohansarai Bypass Road, Varanasi.

The project is a part of National Solar Mission and has a power generation capacity of 1, 45,000 units of electricity every year, the company statement said.

KOR Energy has used Polycrystalline Modules of 315Wp which is manufactured by leading PV module manufacturer Vikram Solar and solar string inverters of ABB Group to ensure maximum yield and performance consistency.

The system has remote monitoring of production that offers accurate fault recognition and real time performance monitoring.

Sushil Kumar Sarawgi, Director, KOR Energy (India) Pvt Ltd, said, "Rooftop Solar System installed at DPS will produce approximately 12000 units of electricity resulting in savings of Rs 85,000 per month to DPS.