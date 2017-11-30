Transpek Industry's appoints Bimal V. Mehta as MD

Appointment of Shri Bimal V. Mehta as Managing Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017

Transpek is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 784.77 crore.

The company management includes Ashwin C Shroff - Chairman, Atul G Shroff - Managing Director, Bimal V Mehta - Executive Director, Dipesh K Shroff - Director, Bernd Dill - Director, Ravi A Shroff - Director, Ninad D Gupte - Director, Nimish U Patel - Director, Geeta A Goradia - Director, Hemant J Bhatt - Director. Source : BSE