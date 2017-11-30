Transpek Industry's appoints Bimal V. Mehta as MD

We would like to inform you that the appointment of Shri Bimal V. Mehta as Managing Director w.e.f. December 01, 2017.
Transpek is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 784.77 crore.The company management includes Ashwin C Shroff - Chairman, Atul G Shroff - Managing Director, Bimal V Mehta - Executive Director, Dipesh K Shroff - Director, Bernd Dill - Director, Ravi A Shroff - Director, Ninad D Gupte - Director, Nimish U Patel - Director, Geeta A Goradia - Director, Hemant J Bhatt - Director. Source : BSE