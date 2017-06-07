SW Investments director Kamalkishor Vyas resigns

SW Investments Limited has informed BSE that Mr. Kamalkishor Vyas, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director has submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 6th June, 2017. At the next Board meeting of the Company, the same will be placed for formal acceptance of the same. The Board of Directors of the Company wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the support and valuable guidance given by Mr. Kamalkishor Vyas during his tenure as Director of the Company.Source : BSE