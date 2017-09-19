Soril Infra Res director Aishwarya Katoch resigns

In terms of Clause 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish inform that, due to personal commitments, Mr. Aishwarya Katoch (DIN: 00557488) has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. today i.e. 18th September 2017.Submitted for your information and records.Source : BSE