Sep 18, 2017 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Soril Infra Res director Aishwarya Katoch resigns
We wish inform that, due to personal commitments, Mr. Aishwarya Katoch (DIN: 00557488) has resigned from the directorship of the Company w.e.f. today i.e. September 18, 2017.
Source : BSE
