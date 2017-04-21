Shanti Educatio appoints Darshan Vayeda as director

(1)Appointment of Additional Whole Time Director: With reference to above captioned matter, Company has received consent letter dated 20th April, 2017 from Mr. Darshan Vayeda to act as Additional Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from 20th April, 2017. (2)Resignation of Managing Director: The Company has received an intimation dated 20th April, 2017 from Mrs. Vineeta Chiripal, Managing Director of the Company, tendering her resignation with immediate effect.Source : BSE