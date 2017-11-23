Rammaica (India) Director Vatsal Divyesh Shah resigns

Intimation regarding the resignation of the independent director Mr. Vatsal Divyesh Shah from the post of Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect dated 23rd November, 2017

Rammaica is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 21.43 crore.

The company management includes Rupam Dukulchandra Chitalia - Chairman & Non-Exe.Director, Mansi Prajwal Patel - Managing Director, Vatsal Divyesh Shah - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Jitendra Sharma - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Pankaj Hasmukh Jobalia - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director. Source : BSE