PVP Ventures: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject matter cited above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, April 17, 2017, have inter-alia: 1.Approved the issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non¬-Convertible Debentures by way of Private Placement up to 500 Crores subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot. 2.Approved the Postal Ballot process, Notice of Postal Ballot & Appointment of scrutinizer.Source : BSE