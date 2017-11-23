Perfectpac's Company Secretary & CO Preeti resigns

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today accepted the resignation of Miss Preeti as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f November 23, 2017.

Perfect Pack is in the Packaging sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 25.31 crore.

The company management includes R K Rajgarhia - Chairman, Sanjay Rajgarhia - Managing Director, Ruchi Vij - Director, Harpal Singh Chawla - Director, S L Keswani - Director. Source : BSE