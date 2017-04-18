Apr 18, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kamron Laboratories appoints Sohan K. Laskari as chief financial officer
Kamron Laboratories Limited (Company) has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sohan K. Laskari as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th April, 2017. The Board of Directors has also taken note of resignation of Mr. Harshadkumar M. Nasit as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.Source : BSE