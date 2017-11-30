Integrated Proteins' appoints Doshi Maru & Associates CA as statutory auditors

1)The Board has accepted Resignation letter received from CA Dipak S. Varia, Prop.of D. S. Varia&Co. Chartered Accountants[ICAI FRNo.111816W], showing his unwillingness to continue as Statutory auditor of the company due to preoccupancy in other assignments.2)The Board of Directors has recommended appointment of Doshi Maru&Associates,Chartered Accountants,Jamnagar as statutory auditors of the company in ensuing general meeting of the company for a term of one year for F.Y. 2017-18 &also approved notice of EGM. The board also authorized to do limited review and/or Statutory audit of the company and sign Limited Review Report and/or Audit Report & audited/unaudited quarterly, half yearly, revised(if any)financial results/financial statements including statement of Assets&Liabilities of the company, in case any Limited Review Report quarterly, half yearly, revised(if any)are due to be submitted to any authority prior to their appointment as statutory auditors of the company in ensuing GM.Source : BSE