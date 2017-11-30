App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integrated Proteins' appoints Doshi Maru & Associates CA as statutory auditors

We would like to inform you that the appointment of Doshi Maru&Associates,Chartered Accountants,Jamnagar as statutory auditors of the company in ensuing general meeting of the company for a term of one year for F.Y. 2017-18.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
1)The Board has accepted Resignation letter received from CA Dipak S. Varia, Prop.of D. S. Varia&Co. Chartered Accountants[ICAI FRNo.111816W], showing his unwillingness to continue as Statutory auditor of the company due to preoccupancy in other assignments.2)The Board of Directors has recommended appointment of Doshi Maru&Associates,Chartered Accountants,Jamnagar as statutory auditors of the company in ensuing general meeting of the company for a term of one year for F.Y. 2017-18 &also approved notice of EGM. The board also authorized to do limited review and/or Statutory audit of the company and sign Limited Review Report and/or Audit Report & audited/unaudited quarterly, half yearly, revised(if any)financial results/financial statements including statement of Assets&Liabilities of the company, in case any Limited Review Report quarterly, half yearly, revised(if any)are due to be submitted to any authority prior to their appointment as statutory auditors of the company in ensuing GM.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.