Igarashi Motors' director Akhil Awasthi resigns

Reg.30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, today we have received a resignation letter from Mr. Akhil Awasthi (DIN: 00148350) from the directorship of the Company with effect from 30th August 2017.Source : BSE