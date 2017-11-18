App
Announcements
Nov 17, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Healthfore Technologies' company secretary & CO Vivek Kumar Singh resigns

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'Regulations'), we would like to inform you that due to some personal reasons, Mr. Vivek Kumar Singh, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has tendered his resignation effective from close of business hours on November 17, 2017.

You are requested to take the same on record.
Source : BSE
