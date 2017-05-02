Healthfore Technologies' CEO Varun Sood resigns

We would like to inform you that Mr. Varun Sood has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from May 01, 2017. We would further like to inform you that Mr. Varun Sood has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from May 02, 2017 for a period of three years subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. He has also been designated as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company under the Companies Act, 2013. Mr. Varun Sood has no relationship with other Directors of the Company. You are requested to take the above information on record.Source : BSE