Gopala Polyplast's director Nirali Patel resigns

This is to inform you that the Mr. Nirali Patel, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the Board of Director of the Company due to his Personal Commitment.

Gopala Poly is in the Packaging sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 106.40 crore.

The company management includes Mahendra Somani - Chairman & Wholetime Director, Manoj Somani - Managing Director, Manish Somani - Executive Director, Balkrishna Mittle - Director, Nirali Patel - Director, Anal Desai - Director, Kishorilal Sonthalia - Independent Director. Source : BSE