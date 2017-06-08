Ganon Trading & Finance's appoints Gaurav Agrawal as an additional director

Ganon Trading & Finance Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board has approved the appointed of Mr Gaurav Agrawal (DIN: 07686574) as an Additional Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017The Board also took note of the cessation of Mr. Naresh Kumar Mathur (DIN 00352591) as Director from the Board of the Company with effect from May 30, 2017Source : BSE