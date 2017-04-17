Cybermate Infotek: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to our earlier communication dated 10th/14th April 2017, the adjourned board meeting was held today and approved the issue of 75 Lakh Equity Share warrants to the Promoter and 39 Lakh Equity Share Warrants to persons other than promoters on Preferential basis as per the provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2009 as amended. Further we wish to inform that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on Thursday the 18th May 2017 to seek the approval of the shareholders of the company pursuant to the provisions of Sec 42/62 of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amendedSource : BSE