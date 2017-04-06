Aadhaar card must for NRIs to file income tax returns

Moneycontrol News

According to the Finance Act, 2017, it is mandatory to enrol for Aadhaar to file tax returns in India or apply for a PAN or keep the existing PAN active effective July 1. So, Aadhaar is compulsory for those who have resided in India for more than 182 days in aggregate in the past 12 months.

This means that the expatriates living in the country will have to obtain their new identity—the Aadhaar number, reports Economic Times.

This has created panic and confusion amidst the expats as getting the Aadhaar number would mean giving biometric and demographic data. They are also complaining that getting an Aadhaar card would be an extra burden for them.

For those who are not residing in India and still pay domestic income tax, getting an Aadhaar has raised concerns and one of them is that their privacy will be comprised. They are hopeful that they will have a way out if the government chalks out some relief to them in the fine print of the law.

However, for now the expats are getting in touch with their tax consultants to enrol for Aadhaar.

With just three months to go to file tax returns, NRIs have to hurry up with their Aadhaar application process.