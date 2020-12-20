WHO says it is in close contact with UK officials on new COVID-19 virus variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a news conference on the COVID-19 situation in November 2020. (File Image: Jamie Lorriman/Pool via Reuters)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on December 19 said it was in close contact with UK officials over a new COVID-19 virus variant.

"They'll (UK officials) continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We'll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications," WHO said in a tweet.

In another tweet it advised people to continue taking protective measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 and to comply with guidance from national authorities.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70 percent more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on December 19.