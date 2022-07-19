English
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan in August, the Financial Times reported, citing six people familiar with the matter.


    The plans comes as Taiwan faces pressure from China as the latter considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington.


    There were divisions in the U.S. administration over whether Pelosi should visit Taiwan, the FT quoted two people familiar with the situation as saying.

    Pelosi's office and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Taiwan embassy in the U.S. could not be reached immediately.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Nancy Pelosi #Taiwan #US #US House Speaker #US State Department
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 02:25 pm
