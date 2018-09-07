App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: AP

US Defense secretary James Mattis makes surprise visit to war-weary Kabul

Washington would seem to be ramping up efforts for a negotiated end to Afghanistan's war.

AP @moneycontrolcom

US Defense Secretary James Mattis has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on a surprise visit to the war-weary country. The US command in Afghanistan confirmed Friday's visit but offered no details.

Mattis was expected to meet with Afghan, US and NATO military commanders as well as President Ashraf Ghani. Mattis' arrival comes just days after a suicide bomber killed 21 people and amid a fresh round of insider attacks that claimed the life of one American service member and eight local police earlier this week.

Washington would seem to be ramping up efforts for a negotiated end to Afghanistan's war. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced this week the appointment of Zalmay Khalilzad, as Washington's new point man for Afghan reconciliation. Khalilzad, a controversial figure in the region, is a former envoy to Afghanistan.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 12:06 pm

tags #Kabul #United States #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.