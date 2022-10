(FILES) UK's Truss appoints centrist Jeremy Hunt as new finance minister: statement (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday appointed centrist Jeremy Hunt, a former candidate for the Conservative leadership, as her new finance minister in place of sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.

Downing Street announced Hunt's appointment as chancellor of the exchequer shortly before Truss was due to hold a news conference, where she was expected to stage a major U-turn on her right-wing economic platform following turmoil on financial markets.