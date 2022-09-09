English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says Russia hits Kharkiv city centre in revenge for its success

    Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was revenge for the success of Ukraine’s armed forces, an apparent reference to a recent counter-attack in nearby areas which Ukraine says led to the recapture of over 20 settlements.

    Reuters
    September 09, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

    At least 10 people were wounded when the centre of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, was hit by Russian rocket fire on Friday, local officials said, while the president’s top aide said the attacks were revenge for Ukrainian success on the battlefield.

    Rockets hit a children’s arts centre and a school, as well as private homes, wounding at least ten people, including three children, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

    Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was revenge for the success of Ukraine’s armed forces, an apparent reference to a recent counter-attack in nearby areas which Ukraine says led to the recapture of over 20 settlements.

    ”For every success of Ukraine’s armed forces, for every victory, Russians… answer with strikes on innocent people,” Yermak wrote on Telegram, confirming that children were among the wounded.

    ”Russia is a terrorist state… you will answer (for this), and you almost certainly won’t be able to hide anywhere,” he wrote.

    Close
    It was not immediately possible for Reuters to verify the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Revenge #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 06:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.