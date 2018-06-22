App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ukraine extends its Russian sanctions list

"The Council has imposed sanctions symmetrical to the sanctions imposed by the US government on June 11 against legal entities involved in the activities of Russian special services in cyberspace," it said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact a recently adopted decision to expand sanctions on Russian companies and entities, Ukraine's council of national security and defence said on Friday.

It said 30 Russian legal entities and 14 individuals were added to the sanction list, taking it to 1,762 individuals and 786 entities.

"The Council has imposed sanctions symmetrical to the sanctions imposed by the US government on June 11 against legal entities involved in the activities of Russian special services in cyberspace," it said in a statement.

The council has said the sanctions would last at least three years and included penalties on Russian lawmakers and top officials.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Russia #Ukraine #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.