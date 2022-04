Russian President Vladimir Putin

The UK on Friday announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said it was targeting the "lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin's inner circle" as it sanctioned Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.





