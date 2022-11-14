English
    UK pledges £1 billion to fight AIDs, tuberculosis and malaria

    Reuters
    November 14, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

    The British government said on Monday it would pledge £1 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments.

    Britain is historically a major donor to the fund, and its absence generated surprise in global health circles when other world leaders committed $14.25 billion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

    "This fund gives hope and opportunity to millions who would otherwise suffer," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister for development, said.

    The funding is for 2023-2025.
    Reuters
