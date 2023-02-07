English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Turkish President Erdogan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

    Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

    AFP
    February 07, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
    Syrian rescuers and civilians gather around a collapsed building in the town of Atareb, in Aleppo's province on February 7, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. The Syrian Red Crescent appealed to Western countries to lift sanctions and provide aid after a powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people across the war-torn country. The 7.8-magnitude quake early the previous day, which has also killed thousands in neighbouring Turkey, led to widespread destruction in both regime-controlled and rebel-held parts of Syria. (AFP)

    Syrian rescuers and civilians gather around a collapsed building in the town of Atareb, in Aleppo's province on February 7, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. The Syrian Red Crescent appealed to Western countries to lift sanctions and provide aid after a powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people across the war-torn country. The 7.8-magnitude quake early the previous day, which has also killed thousands in neighbouring Turkey, led to widespread destruction in both regime-controlled and rebel-held parts of Syria. (AFP)

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces hit by a major earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

    Rescue in recovery work in the isolated region near Syria has been hamstrung by a fierce winter storm that has made some roads impassable and slowed the delivery of food and aid.

    Erdogan said a series of emergency measures would be taken to flood the affected areas with humanitarian relief workers and financial aid.

    "We have decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our (rescue and recovery) work can be carried out quickly," Erdogan said in televised remarks.