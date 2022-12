A woman wearing a niqab enters a beauty salon where the ads of women have been defaced by a shopkeeper in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6. (Image: Reuters)

Three foreign aid groups, including Save the Children, announced Sunday they were suspending their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered all NGOs to stop their women staff from working, a statement said.

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan," Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and CARE said in a joint statement.