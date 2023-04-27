English
    These are the best restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau according to Michelin

    There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong.

    Bloomberg
    April 27, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
    Hong Kong’s dining scene is going strong, despite intense Covid-related restrictions over the past year.

    There’s a new three-star restaurant in town, Ta Vie, in the boutique Pottinger hotel in Hong Kong. The French-accented dining room features a seasonal tasting menu from Japanese-born chef Hideaki Sato, that might include grilled pigeon imported from Bresse with grilled Taiwan bamboo shoots; his menu costs HK$2780 ($354).

    The Michelin Guide announced its list for Hong Kong and Macau at a live event in Macau.

    “Accompanied with the lift in travel restrictions, the culinary scene in Hong Kong remains vibrant and passionate, while the hospitality industry is also picking up its pace,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a press release. “In fact, it has not been a quiet year in Hong Kong.”

    There are 95 starred restaurants on this year’s list—78 are in Hong Kong, and 17 in Macau. That’s a notable jump from last year, when there were a total of 86.  Among this year’s winners are seven spots with three stars, the same number as last year.  The fine dining Cantonese spot Lung King Heen was demoted to two stars.

    The number of two stars (“excellent cuisine; worth a  detour”) expanded to 13 this year, up from 12. Among the new additions are Bo Innovation, which moved to a new location in 2022. Chef Alvin Leung’s eclectic menu includes Soup by Andy, inspired by Andy Warhol’s  Campbell’s Soup Cans prints.

    Among the 58 one star (“high quality; worth a stop”) spots are nine new one stars. That includes The Chairman, which hit No. 1 on Asia’s 50 Best restaurants list in 2021. This year it fell to No. 13, and was the top-rated restaurant in Hong Kong on the list.

    Michelin started its guide in 1900 and began handing out stars in 1926. The first edition of the Hong Kong and Macau guide was published in 2009.

    An asterisk (*) indicates a new selection

    Three stars
    8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo - Bombana

    Caprice

    Forum

    L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

    Sushi Shikon

    T’ang Court

    * Ta Vie

    Two Stars
    Amber
    Arbor
    *Bo Innovation
    Écriture
    L’Envol
    *Lai Ching Heen
    Lung King Heen
    Octavium
    *Rùn
    Sun Tung Lok
    Tate
    Tin Lung Heen
    Ying Jee Club

    One Star
    Andō
    Arcane
    Beefbar
    Belon
    Chaat
    * D.H.K.
    Duddell’s
    Épure
    * Estro
    Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
    Fu Ho
    Gaddi’s
    * Godenya
    Hansik Goo
    Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
    I M Teppanyaki & Wine
    Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
    Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
    Kam’s Roast Goose
    * Kappo Rin
    Liu Yuan Pavilion
    Loaf On
    Louise
    Man Ho (Admiralty)
    Man Wah
    Mandarin Grill + Bar
    Ming Court (Mong Kok)
    Mono
    * Nagamoto
    * Neighborhood
    New Punjab Club
    * Noi
    Pang’s Kitchen
    Petrus
    Roganic
    Ryota Kappou Modern
    Seventh Son
    Shang Palace
    Spring Moon
    Summer Palace
    Sushi Saito
    Sushi Wadatsumi
    Takumi by Daisuke Mori
    The Araki
    * The Chairman
    * The Demon Celebrity
    Tosca di Angelo
    Vea
    Whey
    Xin Rong Ji
    Yardbird
    Yat Lok
    Yat Tung Heen
    Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
    Yong Fu
    Zest by Konishi
    Zhejiang Heen
    Zuicho

    Bloomberg
