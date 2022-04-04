English
    Sri Lankan President sacks brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa

    Basil had negotiated the Indian economic relief package to help Sri Lanka tackle the current foreign exchange crisis.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa (Reuters)

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday removed his brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from his post amidst the worst economic crisis that has plagued the island nation.

    He has been replaced by Ali Sabry, who was until Sunday night the Minister of Justice. Basil was scheduled to leave for the US to meet with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a possible bailout package to get over the unprecedented economic crisis.
