Some Russian forces near Ukraine returning to bases: Ministry

Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response. (Image: AFP)

Russia said Tuesday that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons," a defence ministry spokesman said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.