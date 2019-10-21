Siemens Gamesa to buy assets from wind turbine maker Senvion

Siemens Gamesa said the assets it is buying include a large part of Senvion's European onshore services business, all its intellectual property as well as an onshore blade manufacturing facility in Vagos, Portugal.
German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa has agreed to buy selected European assets from insolvent German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion for 200 million euros (172.63 million pounds).
Siemens Gamesa said the assets it is buying include a large part of Senvion's European onshore services business, all its intellectual property as well as an onshore blade manufacturing facility in Vagos, Portugal.Senvion, which is in self-administration after becoming insolvent in April, said the deal would secure the jobs of more than 2,000 of its staff, close to 60% of the total, adding it was working on finding additional solutions.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:15 pm