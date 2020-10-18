172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|saudi-arabia-allows-citizens-residents-to-perform-prayers-in-al-haram-mosque-in-mecca-5977011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform prayers in Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns.

Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform prayers in one of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram mosque in Mecca, for the first time in seven months, state television reported early on Sunday.

First Published on Oct 18, 2020 08:54 am

tags #World News

