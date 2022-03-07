English
    Russian energy imports 'essential' to Europeans' daily lives: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    "Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions," Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

    AFP
    March 07, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cautioned Monday against banning Russian oil and gas as part of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, saying doing so could put Europe's energy security at risk.

    "Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions," Scholz said in a statement.

    "Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment. It is therefore of essential importance for the provision of public services and the daily lives of our citizens."
