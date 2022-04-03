Russia-Ukraine War LIVE | Missiles strike Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa

A girl walks past a painting depicting the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, outside an art school in Mumbai, India, February 24. (Image: Reuters)

Highlights:

-- Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa-- Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east-- Troops shell retreating Russians: Zelenskyy-- Russian retreat leaves trail of dead civilians in Bucha, a town near Kyiv-- Lithuania ceasing all Russian gas imports for domestic needs-- Red Cross still trying to get people out of Mariupol, Russia says it failed-- Kremlin says peace talks should continue, lashes "hostile" Ukraine-- Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war-- Air strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor-- Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station-- Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

-- Pope blasts Russia’s ‘infantile’ war

Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness

Missiles struck Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post. One of the city's "critical infrastructure facilities" was hit, regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk told Ukraine's public broadcaster. "We hope there will be no casualties," Bratchuk said. (Reuters)

Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east

Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. As Russian troops regrouped for battles in east Ukraine, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting. Dead civilians laid scattered over streets, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines. (Reuters)

Troops shell retreating Russians: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are “shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.” Zelenskyy, in his Saturday night video address to the nation, said Ukraine knows Russia has the forces to put even more pressure on the east and south of Ukraine. “What is the goal of the Russian troops? They want to seize the Donbas and the south of Ukraine,” he said. “What is our goal? To defend ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people.” (Associated Press)

Russian retreat leaves trail of dead civilians in Bucha, a town near Kyiv

Dead civilians still lay scattered over the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha on Saturday, three days after the invading Russian army pulled back from its abortive advance on Kyiv to the southeast. (Reuters)

Lithuania ceasing all Russian gas imports for domestic needs

-- Lithuania will no longer import Russian gas to meet its domestic needs, becoming the first country in Europe to have secured its independence from Russian supplies, the country's energy ministry said on Saturday. All natural gas for Lithuanian domestic consumption will be imported via the liquified natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the port of Klaipeda, the ministry said in a statement. "From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted on Saturday, saying the country is breaking "energy ties with the aggressor". "If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too," he added. (Reuters)

Red Cross still trying to get people out of Mariupol, Russia says it failed

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday said the operation to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol was continuing, hours after Russia said it had failed and blamed the organisation. Russia's defence ministry said aid convoys had not been able to reach Mariupol on Friday or Saturday and blamed "destructive actions" by the ICRC, Interfax news agency said. (Reuters)

Kremlin says peace talks should continue, lashes "hostile" Ukraine

Russia's talks with a "hostile" Ukraine have not been easy, but the main thing is that they are continuing, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. "Ukraine is a very difficult country, very difficult for us. In its current state it is hostile towards us," the agency cited him as telling Belarus television. (Reuters)

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor Maksim Levin killed covering war

Maksim Levin, a photographer and videographer who was working for a Ukrainian news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He leaves behind his wife and four children. His body was found in a village north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 1, the news website LB.ua where he worked said on Saturday. (Reuters)

Air strike damages airfield and fuel depot in Ukraine's Poltava region, says governor

A Russian air strike damaged an airfield runway and fuel depot near the city of Myrhorod in Ukraine's central-eastern Poltava region on Saturday, Governor Dmytro Lunin said in an online post. (Reuters)

Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

The head of Russia’s space program said Saturday that the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union, and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.(Associated Press)

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

The former chief prosecutor of United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday.(Associated Press)

Pope blasts Russia’s ‘infantile’ war

Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a “savage” war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In his remarks in Malta, Francis didn’t cite President Vladimir Putin by name, but the reference was clear when he said “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an “infantile and destructive aggression.” (Associated Press)