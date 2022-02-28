English
    February 28, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden, allies to talk today to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

    Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates | The U.N. Security Council has voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday.

    The vote on Sunday to authorise an emergency meeting was 11 in favour, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.

    That was the exact same vote on a resolution

    Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

    But in that case, Russia used its veto and the resolution was defeated. The vote on Sunday to authorise an emergency meeting was 11 in favour, Russia opposed, and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.

    Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called "Uniting for Peace" resolution, initiated by the United States and adopted in November 1950 to circumvent vetoes by the Soviet Union during the Korean War.

    That resolution gives the General Assembly the power to call emergency meetings when the Security Council is unable to act because of the lack of unanimity among its five veto-wielding permanent members -- the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.
      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | As Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

      Russian president Vladimir Putin overnight ordered the defence minister and the chief of the military to put nuclear deterrent forces in a special regime of combat duty, possibly referring to readying tactical nuclear forces. This could of course be a bluff, but Putin has demonstrated on numerous occasions he has a cavalier disrespect for human life and for the planet, and that he is willing to take extreme risks to achieve his strategic goals.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | What are sanctions, do they ever work  and could they stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

      A key feature of the international community's response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine has been the adoption of sanctions. But what exactly are sanctions and how do they operate in practice? And most importantly, are they likely to have any meaningful impact?

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck 

      The United Nations' nuclear watchdog says missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material. In a statement late Sunday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi says Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike. He says his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

      The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged. Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a very real risk. He says if the sites are damaged there could be potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Gold set for best month since May as appeal surges on Ukraine crisis

      Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday and were set for their best monthly gain in nine, after Western countries slapped fresh sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert. The United States said Putin was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric", amid signs that the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two was not producing rapid victories, but instead generating a far-reaching and concerted Western response.

      In their strongest economic sanctions yet, the United States and Europe said on Saturday they would banish big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT and announced other measures to limit Moscow's use of a $630 billion war chest. European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine. Russia's central bank on Sunday said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market from Feb. 28, as it undertakes measures to try and ensure financial stability during Western sanctions against Moscow.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

      Oil prices jumped on Monday on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert. Brent jumped back above $100 a barrel, initially surging more than $7, as the nuclear alert and bank payment constraints heightened fears that oil shipments from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted. Russia accounts for about 10% of global oil supply.

      At 0228 GMT Brent crude futures were up $3.95, or 4%, at $101.88, after hitting a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade. Last week the benchmark hit a more than seven-year high of $105.79 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. The April Brent contract expires on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.55, or 5%, at $96.14 a barrel, after hitting a high of $99.10 early in the day. WTI climbed to as much as $100.54 last week. "Moves by the U.S. and Europe to remove certain Russian banks from the SWIFT system have raised fears of a disruption to supply of some sort in the near term," said ANZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden, allies to talk today to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

      US President Joe Biden will hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response," the White House said. The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11:15 am (1615 GMT).

      Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, and is facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks. Earlier Sunday, the G7 threatened fresh sanctions as top US diplomat Antony Blinken said the group of wealthy nations was "fully aligned" against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

      Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Russia's nuclear "deterrence forces" be put on high alert, prompting an immediate international outcry, with the United States slamming the order as "totally unacceptable." Biden's call with allies will come as the UN General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Russian ruble tanks almost 30% after latest sanctions

      Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News. The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT and personally targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

      They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank. Meanwhile, the G7 nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States -- warned they would "take further steps" to add to the sanctions already announced if Russia did not cease its operation.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Georgia’s Ambassador to India hopes ‘Ukraine will win’

      Georgia has stood with Ukraine and will always do the same. In the end, Ukraine will win. Killing innocent people is a crime against humanity and whoever did that will be accountable. Hopefully, this war will end soon: Archil Dzuliashvili, Georgia Ambassador to India

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Medical oxygen running out in Ukraine as war rages, WHO warns

      Ukraine is running out of oxygen supplies that critically ill people need, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, calling for safe passage for emergency imports as combat rages. "The oxygen supply situation is nearing a very dangerous point in Ukraine. Trucks are unable to transport oxygen supplies from plants to hospitals across the country, including the capital Kyiv," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement. "The majority of hospitals could exhaust their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours. Some have already run out. This puts thousands of lives at risk."

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | EU shuts airspace to Russian planes

      The European Union has decided to shut its airspace for Russian aircraft operators, news agency AFP reported. The decision was announced by the EU shortly after a similar announcement was made by Canada, which cited the Ukraine invasion by Moscow as the reason behind taking the move.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

      Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion. The Australian government's announcement on Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a USD 3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

      Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Thursday. Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defence minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

    • February 28, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates | MEA activates dedicated Twitter handle to assist evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

      The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday activated a dedicated Twitter handle, "OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine. The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named as "Operation Ganga". India has already set up round-the-clock "control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries.

      The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000,+48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA. The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

      The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance. The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

