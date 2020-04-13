App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 08:19 AM IST | Source: AP

Russia slaps US for ignoring Gagarin on Spaceflight Day

The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight.


The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.


A post on the State Department’s Russian-language page Sunday noted that the first manned spaceflight took place 59 years ago but didn’t name the person who who performed it.

“Not noting this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch,” the Russian ministry said on its own page.



First Published on Apr 13, 2020 08:19 am

