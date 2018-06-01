App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russia gifts North Korea's Kim Jong-un a ‘box for secrets’

Russia has been known to engage in ‘provocative optics’ in the past, more so in cases where it can tickle the US’s nerves and the ‘box for secrets’ certainly seems like another such provocative optic by Russia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov met the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un in one of his rare visits to Pyongyang, North Korea.

This visit comes on the sidelines of several diplomatic efforts made by Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang to restore a meeting between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

The Kim-Trump meeting was originally scheduled for June 12, 2018, but was later cancelled by the office of Donald Trump.

Lavrov’s visit was targeted at supporting the intra-Korean negotiations and de-escalation on the Korean Peninsula. In the meeting, Lavrov invited Kim Jong Un to visit Russia and meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Further, Lavrov told the North Korean leader that Moscow supported focus on peace and progress on the Korean Peninsula and asserted on the importance of a declaration signed by Seoul and Pyongyang.

Amid all these things, Lavrov added an air of mystery to the meeting by presenting Kim Jong-un with a mysterious box, leaving everyone guessing about its contents, as per a report from Russia Today.

At a time when the US and North Korean leaders are preparing for a diplomatic summit, for the first time in history, one of the major concerns for the US is the possibility of North Korea hiding ‘secret things’. The ‘box for secrets’ certainly seems like another provocative optic by Russia.

In a related news, an official from Trump’s State Department said, “Between now and if we're going to have a summit, they're going to have to make clear what they're willing to do.” This mysterious box has probably raised some eyebrows in the US administration.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:19 pm

