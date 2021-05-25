MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Russia fines Google, Facebook for failing to delete banned content

Russia has already placed a punitive slowdown on U.S. social network Twitter for not deleting banned content, part of a push by Moscow to rein in Western tech companies and beef up what it calls its internet "sovereignty."

Reuters
May 25, 2021 / 10:22 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

A Russian court said on Tuesday it has fined U.S. technology giants Google and Facebook Inc over a failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the latest development in an escalating standoff between Russia and Big Tech.

Russia has already placed a punitive slowdown on U.S. social network Twitter for not deleting banned content, part of a push by Moscow to rein in Western tech companies and beef up what it calls its internet "sovereignty."

Russia gives Google one day to delete banned content

Facebook was fined 26 million roubles ($353,890) in total, on eight separate counts, while Alphabet Inc's Google was ordered to pay a total of 6 million roubles for three different offences, Moscow's Tagansky District Court said.

Both companies were guilty of administrative offences, the court said in separate statements.

Close

Related stories

Google Russia declined to comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The charges concern posts that Russia says encouraged minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when people across the country took to the streets to support Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was detained.

The fines come amid a wider spat between Moscow and Google. Russia's communications watchdog on Monday warned that Moscow could eventually slow down the company's traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Last week, Google's Russian arm said it had lodged an appeal against a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of a Christian Orthodox news channel owned by a Russian businessman who is under U.S. and EU financial sanctions.

In April, a court issued three separate fines against Twitter Inc totalling 8.9 million roubles, over accusations it had failed to delete banned content. TikTok has also been fined for similar offences this year.

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Alexei Navalny #banned content #Facebook #Google #Russia #Tagansky District Court
first published: May 25, 2021 10:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.